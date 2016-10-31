Oct 31 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE) :

* Said on Saturday that along with its unit, Emarket sp. z o.o, it bought an IT firm, Rewelia sp. z o.o.

* EFE and Emarket each bought 50 pct of Rewelia

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)