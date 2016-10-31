European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Leadmedia Group SA :
* Reported on Friday H1 revenues of 4.2 million euros ($4.6 million), down from 9.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA is loss of 0.6 million euros versus a loss of 1.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss after goodwill amounts to 4.2 million euros versus a loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Irish telecoms firm eir CEO says timetable for potential IPO probably in area of 2018-2020
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage: