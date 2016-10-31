Oct 31 Leadmedia Group SA :

* Reported on Friday H1 revenues of 4.2 million euros ($4.6 million), down from 9.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA is loss of 0.6 million euros versus a loss of 1.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss after goodwill amounts to 4.2 million euros versus a loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago

