J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Moody's:
* Moody's - Combined portfolio of Bayer and Monsanto will be broad-based and well-balanced across indications and crops
* Moody's - Complementary nature of Bayer's and Monsanto's portfolios should limit potential for compulsory disposals
* Moody's: Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto will push leverage up sharply in the short term Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Kanishka Singh)
Jan 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to slowing pace of branded drug price increases amid rising concerns over soaring prices of medicines.
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.