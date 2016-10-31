European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
Oct 31 Erne Ventures SA :
* Said on Friday that it signed an agreement to buy 38 pct of Super Liquid Sp. z o.o. for 37,039 zlotys ($9,367)
* In Aug. signed LOI to buy shares in Super Liquid
($1 = 3.9540 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued its uptrend of the past few days in early trading on Thursday while other Gulf bourses moved little, with Kuwait's bull run stalling in heavy trade.