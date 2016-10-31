Oct 31 Erne Ventures SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed an agreement to buy 38 pct of Super Liquid Sp. z o.o. for 37,039 zlotys ($9,367)

* In Aug. signed LOI to buy shares in Super Liquid

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9540 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)