Oct 31 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Says generated Fair Value earnings of $49.7 million in Q3 2016, giving an annualised Fair Value Return on Equity for the first nine months of the year of 6.4 pct

* Fair Value NAV Per Share Total Return grew 1.3 pct in Q3 2016 and 7.8 pct year to date through Sept. 30, 2016

* TFG generated a Fair Value EPS of $1.02 year to date through Q3 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2e3Wdgj

(Gdynia Newsroom)