BRIEF-Alibaba affiliate nears deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :
* Said on Sunday H1 revenue 26.0 million euros ($28.5 million) versus 24.3 million euros year ago
* H1 adjusted EBITDA 5.2 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 7.2 million euros versus 790,700 euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2e3UKq2
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
* Says all of its 9th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Jan. 26
* Contracting parties have agreed on a lower, seven-digit euro amount for purchase price