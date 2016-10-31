Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Acotel Group SpA :
* Said on Friday that it signed an agreement with Telecom Italia for the sale of its 100 percent interest in Noverca Srl
* Says Noverca is the sole mobile virtual network aggregator currently present on the Italian market
* The transaction has been concluded at a price based on an enterprise value of 4.5 million euros ($4.93 million)
* This will be adjusted by the value of the target company's net debt at Oct. 31, provisionally valued at about 0.2 million euros
($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)