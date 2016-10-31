BRIEF-Capstream announces resignation of CFO
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Oct 31 Scorpio Bulkers Inc
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the third quarter of 2016
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc qtrly gaap loss per share $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* There were no non-gaap adjustments to earnings in three months ended September 30, 2016
* Reached agreements with shipyards to reduce price to be paid under shipbuilding contracts of four Kamsarmax vessels, two Ultramax vessels
* Company also reached agreements to delay delivery of the six vessels by approximately one to three months each
* The vessels, previously expected to be delivered between Sept 2016 and Nov 2016 will now be, or were, delivered between October 2016 and Jan 2017
* Pursuant to the delays, $59.1 million that was previously expected to be paid to shipyards during Q4 is now expected to be paid in Q1 2017
* Qtrly vessel revenue $23.9 million versus $15.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons
Jan 26 Spreadbetting group CMC Markets Plc on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting, but said client trading activity in the third quarter had seen "some" improvement from the previous quarter.
* Facebook Inc says introducing a new privacy basics to make it easier for people to find tools for controlling their information on facebook