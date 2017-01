Oct 31 Singapore Exchange

* Sgx Reprimands Swiber Holdings Limited

* LOI states that a contract document would be signed subsequent to completion of pre-feed and feed study

* Reprimands swiber for its breach of listing rule 703, by failing to provide balanced and fair announcement in relation to us$710 million project award

* sgx has referred case to relevant authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: