Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 C Security Systems AB :
* Said on Friday Board decided to carry out rights issue of about 3.6 million Swedish crowns ($399,294.58)
* Subscription price is 0.60 crown
* Issue comprises 6,054,038 shares
* Subscription period runs from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2fmR4WB
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.0159 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)