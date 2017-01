Oct 31 Hamlet Pharma AB :

* Said on Friday subscription period for warrants of series TO 2 ended on Oct. 25, 2016

* 2,724,201 warrants were exercised, representing a subscription rate of about 99 pct

* Company receives proceeds of about 11.7 million Swedish crowns ($1.30 million) after issue costs

Source text: bit.ly/2f4GkbP

($1 = 9.0167 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)