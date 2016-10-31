Oct 31 Telekom Srpske Ad Banja Luka

* Says 9-month profit fell 21.8 percent from the same period last year to 51.3 million Bosnian marka ($28.6 million)

* Revenue in Jan.-Sept. down 4.7 percent to 347.4 million Bosnian marka

(1$ = 1.79 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Susan Thomas)