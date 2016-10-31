Oct 31 Imint Image Intelligence AB :

* Says has carried out a placement of 617,777 new shares to Swedish and international investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process at a price of 79 crowns per share, which brings the company proceeds of about 48.8 million Swedish crowns ($5.41 million) before issue costs

($1 = 9.0187 Swedish crowns)