* completes sale of 99.9 percent of Ukrsotsbank to Alfa Group's ABH Holdings in exchange for 9.9 percent in ABHH

* Terms and conditions of the deal are unchanged vis-à-vis January 11 announcement

* Economic impacts already included in 2015 results with the exception of the cumulative currency effects amounting to about minus 750 million euros (as of September 30, 2016) which will be capital neutral