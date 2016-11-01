Nov 1 Hellaby Holdings Ltd :

* Bapcor's offer of $3.30 for each Hellaby share is significantly below independent adviser's valuation range of $3.60 to $4.12 per share

* Advises that its independent directors unanimously recommend that shareholders reject Bapcor takeover offer made on 21 october 2016

* Independent directors believe offer price fails to reflect full value of Hellaby and, in particular, its Automotive Group

* Independent directors believe automotive group has a stand-alone value of at least $350 million

* Co's net profit after tax for first half of fy 2017 to 31 dec 2016 will include a transactional gain of around $30 million from sale of equipment group

* EBITDA forecast for Automotive Group to grow from $26.8 million in fy2016 to $31.1 million in fy2017

* "FY 2017 trading profit is forecast to be significantly ahead of fy 2016 year"

