UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 1 GoingPublic Media AG :
* Said on Monday prelim. 9-month group revenue 2.95 million euros ($3.23 million), down about 2 percent
* 9-month result before tax at 15,000 euros (previous year: loss 46,000 euros) and result after tax 12,000 euros (previous year: loss 64,000 euros)
* 9-month EBITDA 107,000 euros vs 56,000 euros year ago
* Due to the order situation in the fourth quarter, GoingPublic Media Group currently expects a positive annual result and a dividend payment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Its New Zealand subsidiary, Symetri Limited, has entered into an agreement to sell its operating business and most of its assets