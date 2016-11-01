Nov 1 Twintec AG :

* Said on Monday sells assets of Interkat Katalysatoren GmbH as part of an asset deal for 4.3 million euros ($4.72 million)

* The sale of the subsidiary will affect the expected total sales of the TwintecBaumot Group in 2016

* Executive Board of Twintec AG now expects sales for the Group between 40 million and 44 million euros in 2016

