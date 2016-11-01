BRIEF-International Healthway clarifies on matter involving Lim Beng Choo
* Clarify co reported matter involving Lim Beng Choo leaving office premises with her computer and some documents to police
Nov 1 Biofrontera AG :
* Said on Monday resolves on capital increase and issue of convertible bonds
* To increase the registered capital of the Company from currently 30,347,813 euros by up to 5,012,950 euros ($5.50 million) to up to 35,360,763 euros by issuing up to 5,012,950 new no-par registered shares with a calculatory participation in the registered capital of 1.00 euro
* To issue up to 49,990 subordinate convertible bonds with a nominal amount of 100 euros each and in a total nominal amount of 4,999,000 euros
* Bonds mature on Dec. 31, 2020
* Each Bond may be converted into ordinary shares of the Company at a calculatory participation in the registered capital of 1.00 euro and dividend rights from the year of the issue
* The conversion price of bonds will initially be 3.00 euros per share, from Jan. 1, 2017 4.00 euros per share and from Jan. 1, 2018 5.00 euros per share
* Intends to use the expected net proceeds of approx. 19.5 million euros for the repayment of the bond due on Jan. 1, 2017 in an amount of about 9 million euros, as well as to finance the commercialization of Ameluz in the USA and covering ongoing costs of operations
($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
