Nov 1 Molson Coors Brewing Co :

* Millercoors' Q3 sales rose 0.4 percent to $2.008 billion

* Millercoors' Q3 underlying net income increased 9.6 percent to $377.5 million versus same period in prior year

* Millercoors' quarterly U.S. GAAP net income was $369.2 million, up 16.7 percent

* Millercoors reports third quarter underlying net income growth of 9.6 percent