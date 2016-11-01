Nov 1 Cherkizovo Group :

* Says the Vasilevskaya poultry farm has received permission to export poultry to the European Union from Nov. 1.

* The European market is one of the priorities of the company's development, said Andrei Terekhin, head of the export department at Cherkizovo.

* Says the company is currently in talks about supplies of test batches to European consumers. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)