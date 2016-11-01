UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 1 Cherkizovo Group :
* Says the Vasilevskaya poultry farm has received permission to export poultry to the European Union from Nov. 1.
* The European market is one of the priorities of the company's development, said Andrei Terekhin, head of the export department at Cherkizovo.
* Says the company is currently in talks about supplies of test batches to European consumers. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources