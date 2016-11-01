UPDATE 2-PayPal outlook muted on mobile competition, currency trends
Jan 26 PayPal Holdings Inc offered a subdued outlook on Thursday, as it faced unpredictable currency fluctuations and an increasingly competitive digital payments market.
Nov 1 Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc :
* MSC reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.02
* Qtrly net sales $745.1 million versus $727.4 million
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.90 to $0.94
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $676 million to $688 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alignvest Acquisition Corporation obtains final order of qualifying for transaction with Trilogy International Partners LLC
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.