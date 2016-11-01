Nov 1 (IFR) - Reynolds American's appointment of Goldman
Sachs as sole adviser to a panel of independent directors in
relation to a takeover approach by British American Tobacco
should extend the US bank's commanding lead in the announced M&A
league tables.
Last month, Goldman's lead narrowed after nearest rival
Morgan Stanley was appointed by Time Warner alongside Allen & Co
and Citigroup to defend the US$85bn approach for the cable
company from telecoms group AT&T. Goldman has no role on that
deal.
But the situation is reversed in the Reynolds possible
transaction. BAT has made a US$46.5bn offer to acquire the 57.8%
stake in its US rival that it does not already own, and is
advised by Centerview, Deutsche Bank and UBS.
Reynolds appointed advisers late on Monday. Goldman Sachs
will lead advice to a transaction committee consisting of
independent directors not designated by BAT.
Goldman arguably has a more challenging role in considering
alternatives for shareholders than JP Morgan and Lazard, who
have been appointed to advise Reynolds on the approach. Morgan
Stanley is not involved in any of the groups.
So far only Lazard has been credited by Thomson Reuters with
league table credit for the Reynolds' proposal. If the other two
banks also get the US$57bn up for grabs, then Goldman Sachs
would have advised on US$745bn of announced deals so far this
year, giving it a US$112bn lead over Morgan Stanley.
Third-placed JP Morgan would be US$16bn behind Morgan Stanley.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)