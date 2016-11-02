Nov 2EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :

* Said on Monday that BGZ BNP Paribas SA granted to the company an investment loan in the amount of 13 million zlotys ($3.34 million)

* The purpose of the loan is to finance 50 pct of the net cost of investments on purchase shares in Zdrowie Sp. z o.o. as well as reconstruction and modernization of Zdrowie Hospital in Kwidzyn Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8880 zlotys)