UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Nov 2 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
* Smurfit Kappa says group to deliver continued earnings growth and record 2016 EBITDA in line with market expectations (based on current operating conditions)
* Smurfit kappa Q3 group revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 6%, with volume growth of 3%
* Smurfit Kappa Q3 EBITDA growth of 6% y/y to 323 million eur with a margin of 15.7%
* Smurfit Kappa Q3 basic EPS up 22 percent to 56.4 c in Q3 y/y
* Smurfit Kappa says group's global corrugated packaging volumes grew by 5% in the year to date and 3% in the quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ulrik Ross, HSBC's global head of public sector and sustainable debt, Luc Oram, a director in the public sector debt business, and FIG DCM director Nils Colldahl are leaving the bank, according to multiple sources.