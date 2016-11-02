Nov 2 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

* Smurfit Kappa says group to deliver continued earnings growth and record 2016 EBITDA in line with market expectations (based on current operating conditions)

* Smurfit kappa Q3 group revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 6%, with volume growth of 3%

* Smurfit Kappa Q3 EBITDA growth of 6% y/y to 323 million eur with a margin of 15.7%

* Smurfit Kappa Q3 basic EPS up 22 percent to 56.4 c in Q3 y/y

* Smurfit Kappa says group's global corrugated packaging volumes grew by 5% in the year to date and 3% in the quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)