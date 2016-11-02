Nov 2 Bank Of The Philippine Islands
* YTD Q3 net interest income was up 9.1% to 31.28 billion
pesos
* Posts net income of 17.38 billion pesos in 2016 ytd q3, up
25.6%
* Bank Of The Philippine Islands-2016 year-to-date (YTD)Q3
net income was 17.38 billion pesos, up 25.6% year-on-year.
* Bank Of The Philippine Islands- year-to-date (YTD) Q3
total revenues rose 14.3% to 50.42 billion pesos
* Bank Of The Philippine Islands- gross 90-day NPLS dropped
to 1.6%, from 1.8%.
