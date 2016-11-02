UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Nov 2 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc :
* Smurfit Kappa CEO asked on corrugated packaging prices, says 'in general you would hope for continued flat margins'
* Smurfit Kappa CEO says sees 10-12 million euro FY hit from sterling weakness; 15 million euros from Mexican Peso translation
* Smurfit Kappa CEO says inflation of asset valuations due to low interest rates makes many acquisitions unattractive Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Ulrik Ross, HSBC's global head of public sector and sustainable debt, Luc Oram, a director in the public sector debt business, and FIG DCM director Nils Colldahl are leaving the bank, according to multiple sources.