Nov 2 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc :

* Smurfit Kappa CEO asked on corrugated packaging prices, says 'in general you would hope for continued flat margins'

* Smurfit Kappa CEO says sees 10-12 million euro FY hit from sterling weakness; 15 million euros from Mexican Peso translation

* Smurfit Kappa CEO says inflation of asset valuations due to low interest rates makes many acquisitions unattractive