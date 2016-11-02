Nov 2 Pegroco Invest AB :
* Said on Tuesday had acquired RC Hisservice AB, supplier of lift
installation and services in west Sweden
* Initial acquisition price for shares amounts to maximum of 34 million
Swedish crowns ($3.80 million)
* Sellers have right to earn-out of maximum 6 million crowns during next two
years
* Acquired 90.1 percent of shares, Kent Carlsson with family remained as
owners of 9.9 percent of shares with option to in future increase ownership to
over 20 percent
($1 = 8.9496 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)