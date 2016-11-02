Nov 2 Pegroco Invest AB :

* Said on Tuesday had acquired RC Hisservice AB, supplier of lift installation and services in west Sweden

* Initial acquisition price for shares amounts to maximum of 34 million Swedish crowns ($3.80 million)

* Sellers have right to earn-out of maximum 6 million crowns during next two years

* Acquired 90.1 percent of shares, Kent Carlsson with family remained as owners of 9.9 percent of shares with option to in future increase ownership to over 20 percent

