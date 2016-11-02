Norway court to hear appeal in $1.8 bln gas transport tariff row
OSLO, Jan 27 A Norwegian court will hear an appeal next week by four firms seeking to overturn a ruling that upheld a government decision to cut offshore gas transportation tariffs.
Nov 2 (Reuters) -
* Lombard Odier Investment Managers hires eight-person team from Alphagen Capital
* Team manages more than $1 billion in assets in UK equity long / short and long-only strategies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
OSLO, Jan 27 A Norwegian court will hear an appeal next week by four firms seeking to overturn a ruling that upheld a government decision to cut offshore gas transportation tariffs.
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
* FY net profit of 35.2 million euros ($37.60 million)(previous year: 18.3 million euros)