Restaurant Brands to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
Nov 2 Vulcan Materials Co
* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $1 billion (not $3.58 billion)
* Q3 earnings per share $1.06 (not $2.83) from continuing operations
* Vulcan announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Too soon to issue firm guidance, expect to see broad-based volume and pricing growth by continued margin expansion in 2017
* Vulcan- compared with prior year's q3, qtrly aggregates shipments declined 2.3 million tons, or 4%
* Vulcan materials co - "would expect to see broad-based volume and pricing growth accompanied by continued margin expansion in 2017"
* Vulcan materials - "slower than expected large project starts and extremely wet weather impacted shipments in several key markets throughout quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".