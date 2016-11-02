Nov 2 PExA AB :

* Says has received an order for equipment for immediate delivery to a value of 235,000 Swedish crowns ($26,365.39) from the Division of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, AMM, Sahlgrenska Academy in Gothenburg

