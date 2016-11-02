Nov 2 Eurocine Vaccines AB :

* On Oct. 28 ended exercise period for warrants EUCI TO 1

* Raises proceeds of 35,841,553.02 Swedish crowns ($4.02 million) before issue costs estimated at about 1,500,000 crowns

* Subscription rate was 94 percent

($1 = 8.9141 Swedish crowns)