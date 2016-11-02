Nov 2 New Equity Venture International AB :

* Transiro Int AB has completed its issue to diversify shareholder base

* Issue was subscribed to 190 pct and company receives proceeds of 5,005,000 Swedish crowns ($560,960)

* Board of Transiro has intention to list company in November on NGM MTF

* NEVI holds 16 pct stake in Transiro Int AB

Source text: bit.ly/2fdWuQr

