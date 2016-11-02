BRIEF-Mega Nirman & Industries approves investment in SaiBollywood Filmcity
* Mega Nirman & Industries says approved investment in Saibollywood Filmcity Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k8Q3C5) Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Borusan Yatirim ve Pazarlama AS :
* Q3 net loss of 5.8 million lira versus loss of 6.0 mln lira year ago
* 9-month revenue of 24.4 million lira versus 17.4 million lira year ago
* 9-month net profit of 31.6 million lira versus 24.6 million lira year ago
* Paduka Tengku Noor Zakiah Binti Tengku Ismail ceases to be non executive chairman
PARIS, Jan 27 BNP Paribas has poached three senior bankers for its equity capital markets (ECM) and cash equities teams, and the French bank added that global head of ECM Thierry Olive would take a new role with BNP Paribas in Asia.