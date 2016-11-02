BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Fmc Corp
* FMC Corp - for FY 2016, FMC Lithium (segment) revenue is expected to be in range of $265 million to $275 million
* FMC Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 revenue $808 million versus i/b/e/s view $795.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FMC Corp - increasing guidance for 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share by 6 cents at mid-point of range to $2.76 to $2.86
* 2016 segment earnings are expected to be between $65 and $69 million
* Segment earnings for Q4 are expected to be in range of $16 million to $20 million
* FMC Corp - FMC lithium reported Q3 segment revenue of $70 million, an increase of 22 percent from prior-year quarter
* Says qtrly FMC Health and Nutrition segment revenue of $179 million, down 9 percent
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FMC - for FY 2016, FMC Agricultural Solutions segment revenue expected to be in range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion
* Says FMC Health and Nutrition segment revenue for full year is expected to be between $740 million and $760 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
