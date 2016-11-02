BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Castlight Health Inc
* Expects to outperform previously issued non-GAAP loss per share guidance range of $0.40 to $0.42 for FY 2016
* Castlight Health announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q3 loss per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue $25.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says co continues to expect revenue to track toward mid-point of its $99.0 million to $102.0 million guidance range for FY 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $100.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.