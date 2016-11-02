BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Avis Budget Group Inc
* Avis Budget Group sees in co's Americas segment,rental days expected to increase about 2%, pricing to be roughly unchanged for FY
* Avis Budget Group reports third quarter results
* Avis Budget -estimates that its 2016 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share will be at approximately lower end of its prior projection
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.47
* Q3 earnings per share $2.28
* Q3 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.65 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $2.93
* Avis Budget Group Inc says total company per-unit fleet costs are expected to be approximately $285 per month in 2016, compared to $277 in 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 revenue will increase 3%, to approximately $8.75 billion
* Avis Budget-sees in international segment, revenue expected to grow about 6%, including 1% negative impact from currency exchange rates for fy 2016
* Sees total company per-unit fleet costs are expected to be approximately $285 per month in 2016
* Avis Budget Group sees adjusted ebitda is expected to be at approximately low end of previously estimated range of $850 million to $900 million for fy 2016
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
