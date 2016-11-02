BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Jernigan Capital Inc:
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.40 - $2.52
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per $3.01 - $3.12
* Announces $0.84 earnings per share and $0.90 adjusted earnings per share for third quarter; increases annual guidance
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90
* Q3 earnings per share $0.84
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says increases annual guidance
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.46 - $0.59
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 - $0.64
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.08, revenue view $6.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.