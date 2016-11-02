BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
Nov 2 Black Hills Corp
* Sees FY2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.93 to $2.03
* Black Hills Corp. Reports third quarter 2016 results and updates earnings guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.00 to $3.10
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces master franchise joint venture to launch the Tim Hortons brand in Mexico
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.