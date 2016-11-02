BRIEF-Zall Group expects FY consol revenue from cont ops to increase
* expected that group's consolidated revenue for second half of 2016 will show a substantial increase from first half of 2016
Nov 3 Asx Ltd
* In oct average daily futures volume was up 26% and oct average daily options volume was down 30% on pcp
* Value of asx-listed stocks, as measured by all ordinaries index, fell 2.2% in october 2016
* Expected future volatility (as measured by s&p/asx 200 vix) fell in october to an average of 14.1 (compared to 14.4 in september)
* In october 2016, total capital raised was $6.5 billion, down 45% on previous corresponding period
* In october 2016, average daily number of trades in cash market trading was 20% higher than pcp
* In october 2016, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were up 25% on pcp
* In october 2016, notional value of otc interest rate derivative contracts centrally cleared was $324 billion, compared to $207 billion in pcp
* Oct average daily value on-market in cash markets $3.870 billion versus $3.789 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 27 Germany is still against the introduction of joint bonds for euro zone countries, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday, following a newspaper report that said the European Commission was discussing such papers.
BANGKOK, Jan 27 Thailand's parliament on Friday approved an additional 190 billion baht ($5.4 billion) in public spending this fiscal year, aimed at improving growth outside its capital, as the military government tries to stimulate a sluggish economy.