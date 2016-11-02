CEE MARKETS-Leu eases as government discusses budget, zloty stays strong

* Leu weakens, Romanian government to discuss 2017 budget * Zloty trades near 3-and-1/2-month highs vs euro * Polish 10-yr bond yield retreats from highest since May 2014 By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 27 The leu and Romanian government bonds eased on Friday ahead of a meeting of the country's government to approve a 2017 budget plan with ambitious wage and pension hikes and several tax cuts. Investors are worried that the new government d