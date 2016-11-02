BRIEF-McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to chairman of Terra Firma - NYT
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
Nov 2 Wells Fargo & Co
* SEC in early stages of probing Wells Fargo over sales practice disclosures and other matters - CNBC citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
* McDonald's sells its Nordic restaurants to Guy Hands, chairman of Terra Firma - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2jwugnj Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
PARIS, Jan 27 Airbus Helicopters said its deliveries rose 5 percent last year to 418 units, while net orders rose less than 1 percent, shrinking its production backlog amid "challenging" market conditions.