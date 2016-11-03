BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Q3 revenue HUF 96.7 billion versus HUF 92.6 billion a year ago and HUF 93.5 billion in portfolio.hu survey
* Posts 16 percent operating profit margin in first nine months versus 11 percent full-year management guidance
* Q3 net profit HUF 13.6 billion versus HUF 6.8 billion a year ago and HUF 12.9 billion analyst forecast in portfolio.hu survey
* Posts 1.6 percent revenue growth in first nine months versus management guidance for up to 5 percent y/y decline for full year
* Books EUR 10 million milestone revenue related to future European sales and marketing of anti-psychotic drug cariprazine
* Books EUR 10 million milestone revenue related to future European sales and marketing of anti-psychotic drug cariprazine
* Royalty income of $3.4 million related to first half 2016 sales performance of cariprazine
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries