Nov 3 Solutions 30 SE :

* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenues of 48.4 million euros ($53.8 million), up from 30.8 million euros a year ago

* Confirms its outlook for profitable growth for full-year 2016, with even stronger growth in the second half than in the first

($1 = 0.9001 euros)