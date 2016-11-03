BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Organizacja Polskich Dystrybutorow Farmaceutycznych (OPDF) bought 4,773,005 shares of the company which represents 14.17 pct stake
* Before the transaction OPDF owned 3.39 pct of stake in the company
* Stanislaw Bogdanski sold 4,773,005 shares in Biomed-Lublin
* After the transaction, Stanislaw Bogdanski owns 1.52 pct stake, before transaction Stanislaw Bogdanski owned 12.31 pct stake
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries