Nov 3 Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* Fortuna say accepted bets of eur 756.0 million up 22.9 percent in first nine months of year

* Fortuna says 9m ebitda down 9.9 percent to eur 15.9 million

* Fortuna says 9m net profit down 28.0 percent to eur 9.6 million

* Fortuna says confirms its guidance for 2016

* Fortuna says expects 2016 ebitda to decline 10-15 percent

* Fortuna says capital expenditures in 2016 are expected to reach eur 11-13 million

* Fortuna says total amounts stake could grow to eur 1,010 million