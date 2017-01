Nov 3 Prochnik SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its turnover in Oct. reached 5.7 million zlotys ($1.46 million), up 29 pct year on year

* Gross retail margin for Oct. was 49.01 pct versus 56.89 pct year on year Source text for Eikon:

