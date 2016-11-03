BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 French nursing home operator Orpea said on Thursday it was "very confident" of beating its full-year revenue guidance, helped by strong international growth.
The company now expects full year revenue to exceed the previously set objective of 2.81 billion euros.
For the first 9 months of 2016, revenue rose 20.8 percent to 2.11 billion euros, with more than half of the growth coming from outside France.
In the third quarter, Orpea's international business grew by 36 percent, which means around two-fifths of the company's revenue is now generated internationally.
The company, which operated in 10 countries as of July 2016, said in September it might consider opportunities to move into new geographical regions.
So far in 2016 Orpea has announced the acquisitions of MEDI-System in Poland and Sanyres group in Spain. (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: