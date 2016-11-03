Nov 3 Groenlandsbanken A/S :
* Reported on Wednesday Q3 net interest and fees income 73.4 million Danish crowns ($11
million) versus 71.6 million crowns
* Q3 impairment of loans 3.0 million crowns versus 4.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit before tax 34.8 million crowns versus 27.7 million crowns year ago
* Said in 2016 expects by and large unchanged overall income compared to 2015
* Still expects profit before value adjustments and write-downs at the level of 125
million-145 million crowns
