Nov 3 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Orascom development's holding (ODH) largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Hotels and Development (OHD), signs a 228.67 million Swiss francs ($235.65 million)debt refinancing package with its banks

* Transaction involves payment of 33.51 million Swiss francs from 120.47 million francs of short term facilities and refinancing remaining balance of 87.18 million francs into one 8.5 years' syndicated term loan

* In addition to payment of 14.91 million francs from 156.16 million Swiss francs of medium term loans and refinancing of remaining balance of 140.55 million francs into 7.5 years' tenor term loans