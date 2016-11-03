BRIEF-Harborone Bancorp Inc announces fourth quarter and year to date 2016 earnings
* Harborone Bancorp Inc announces fourth quarter and year to date 2016 earnings
Nov 3 Nordicom A/S :
* Said on Wednesday that according to preliminary count Park Street Asset Management Limited (Park Street) received acceptances from shareholders representing 12.34 pct of share capital in Nordicom
* Following expiry of offer period Park Street would hold total of 6.7 million shares in Nordicom, representing 55.9 pct of Nordicom's share capital
* Park Street announced mandatory takeover offer for Nordicom on Sept. 7
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Shares down more than 3 pct by 1225 GMT (Adds comments by CEO and analyst, detail from news conference, updates share price reaction)